The Dallas Stars on Tuesday hired Peter DeBoer as their new coach, a month after he was fired by the Vegas Golden Knights.

DeBoer, who previously led New Jersey and San Jose to the Stanley Cup Final in his first season with both of those clubs, was fired by the Knights after they missed the playoffs for the first time in the franchise's five-season history.

He had been coach of the Golden Knights for 2½ seasons after replacing Gerard Gallant, who took Vegas to the Stanley Cup Final in its inaugural 2017-18 season and back to the playoffs in 2019.

"Over the last few seasons, I have seen firsthand what the Stars are building with a mix of dynamic young players and established leaders," DeBoer said. "The chance to become this team's next head coach was an opportunity that I couldn't pass up."

A source on Monday confirmed to ESPN that DeBoer was closing in on a deal with the Stars.

Dallas was in the Stanley Cup Final two summers ago with Rick Bowness as their interim head coach before he got a two-year contract that went through this season. Bowness was 89-62-26 with two playoff appearances in his nearly three seasons.

"Pete brings a wealth of experience to our dressing room, and we're thrilled to name him our next head coach," Stars general manager Jim Nill said. "Every team that he has taken over has not only shown immediate improvement but has been ultracompetitive in the Stanley Cup playoffs. ... His résumé displays the high standards he sets and his ability to get his team to play up to that level consistently."

This will be DeBoer's fifth head-coaching job, including stints over 14 seasons with Florida (2008-11), New Jersey (2011-15) and San Jose (2015-20) before going to Vegas. He has a 513-379-123 record in 1,015 regular-season games. His 68-55 playoff record includes the Stanley Cup Final with the Devils in 2012, and three years later with the Sharks.

DeBoer will be the fifth coach for the Stars since Jim Nill became their general manager in April 2013. DeBoer follows Lindy Ruff, Ken Hitchcock, Jim Montgomery and Bowness.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.