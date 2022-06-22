P.K. Subban breaks down why he believes Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final will be Andrei Vasilevskiy's best game of the postseason so far. (1:06)

The Tampa Bay Lightning showed some life in Game 3 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final against the Colorado Avalanche. After getting blown out in Game 2, Tampa got goals from six different scorers in a 6-2 win.

After allowing 11 goals in the first two games Andrei Vasilevskiy was back to form in net, making 37 saves. The Lightning have now won a franchise-record eight consecutive home playoff games.

And for the 23rd straight season there will not be a sweep in the Stanley Cup Final.

Avs center Nathan MacKinnon, who had 32 goals in the regular season, has been in a mini slump in the Stanley Cup Final. He has zero goals and just two assists in three games.

"Obviously I want to score goals, but I have to do my job out there," MacKinnon said after Monday's defeat. "[I have to] play really good defense, create for my linemates, forecheck, every little thing. Stay aggressive and shoot the puck. I feel like they will go in; I just have to trust myself."

It will be a pivotal night in Tampa before the series shifts back to Denver for Friday's Game 5. Here are all the sights and sounds from Game 4.

