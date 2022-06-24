Stanley Cup Game 5 average ticket price breaks $1,000

Tickets for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final in Denver are reselling for an average of $1,375, according to Vivid Seats.

The Colorado Avalanche have a 3-1 series lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning and can win the Stanley Cup on home ice on Friday night.

The average price is the highest for any Avalanche playoff home game this postseason and the first average price to break $1,000. The average price for Game 1 at Vivid Seats was $859, while Game 2 averaged $943.

The $1,375 average price is the highest for any event held at Ball Arena since 2010, with the other two Stanley Cup Final home games ranking second and third. After that, it's a July 2016 Adele concert, for which tickets averaged $468 on the resale market.

The average price for Game 5 tickets in Denver eclipses the prices for some recent Stanley Cup Final home team clinching games, such as the Lightning's 2021 Game 5 win over the Montreal Canadiens ($1,022); the Boston Bruins' 2019 Game 7 loss to the St. Louis Blues ($1,316); the Chicago Blackhawks' 2015 win over the Lightning ($1,232); and the Los Angeles Kings' 2014 Game 5 win over the New York Rangers ($895).

StubHub, meanwhile, reports that Friday night's game has an average price of $1,629 for tickets sold. The cheapest ticket available for the game is $1,410. Ticket sales have increased 60% in the past 24 hours, after the Avalanche won Game 4 in overtime in Tampa.

Additional research by ESPN Sports & Information.