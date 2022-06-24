Philadelphia Flyers forward Joel Farabee could miss the start of the 2022-23 season after undergoing disk replacement surgery Friday, the team announced Friday.

The Flyers said Farabee is expected to make a full recovery in three to four months, which would put him at risk of missing games when next season begins in October.

Farabee was identified as one of the Flyers' key pieces for the future as the team looks to regroup from a 25-46-11 season that saw it finish last in the Metropolitan Division.

The 22-year-old posted 17 goals and 17 assists in 63 games this season.