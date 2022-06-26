Best sights and sounds from Game 6 between the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning

Emily Kaplan discusses the keys for Darcy Kuemper to have a bounce-back performance in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. (0:42)

The two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning staved off elimination against the Colorado Avalanche in Game 5, largely due to late-game heroics from Ondrej Palat.

Palat's go-ahead goal saved Tampa Bay's season with 6:22 remaining in regulation helped the Lightning escape Colorado with a 3-2 win.

Now, the series is back on the Bolts' home ice at Amalie Arena.

Despite coming off of its second loss in a potential series-clinching game this postseason, both of which have come at home in Game 5s, Colorado remains in control of the series with a 3-2 lead.

History is on the Avalanche's side, as teams that held a 3-1 lead in a best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final are 35-1 all-time.

Across the ice, Tampa Bay is no stranger to playing with its back against the wall. The team is 4-0 in potential elimination games over the past three postseasons, including 3-0 in the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Lightning still have a somewhat steep mountain to climb as they seek to join the 1942 Maple Leafs as the only teams to erase a 3-1 series deficit in the Stanley Cup Final.

Here are the best sights and sounds from Sunday night at the potential series-clinching Game 6.

Bold move

Never let it be said this Avalanche fan isn't committed. Walking into an arena rocking the opposing team's jersey? Slightly risky. Walking in wrapped in a cape constructed of the opposing team's championship banner? Downright bold.

Gotta respect @Avalanche banner cape guy holding it down at Game 6. pic.twitter.com/EzT2XNAjX2 — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) June 26, 2022

Back to Tampa Bay

The Lightning have a tall task ahead of them, but if this hype video -- and their perfect record in elimination games over the past three postseasons -- is any indication, they're up for the challenge.