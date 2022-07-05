Mike Grier will be named general manager of the San Jose Sharks, becoming the first Black man in NHL history to hold the position, according to multiple reports.

The Sharks have not confirmed the hiring but have scheduled a news conference for 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday, when they are expected to formally announce Grier as their new GM.

Grier, 47, played 14 seasons in the NHL for four different teams, including the Sharks, before retiring in 2011. He spent this past season as the New York Rangers' hockey operations adviser and also worked as a scout for the Chicago Blackhawks from 2014 to 2018.

Grier is the older brother of Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier, who has held that role since 2016.

Grier will replace Sharks interim GM Joe Will, who took over in November when longtime GM Doug Wilson left the team because of medical reasons. Wilson officially stepped down in April after 19 seasons with the club.

The Sharks reportedly will name Grier as their GM four days after firing head coach Bob Boughner and his staff. The firing came late in the NHL offseason for a coaching change, as eight other head-coaching vacancies already have been filled, but Will said in a statement that the new GM should "have full autonomy" to hire the next coach.

Once a dominant force in the Western Conference, the Sharks have missed the playoffs for three straight seasons, the longest drought in franchise history.

San Jose has a veteran corps of players with various levels of trade protection in their contracts. San Jose is paying defensemen Erik Karlsson, Brent Burns and Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- all over the age of 32 -- a combined $26.5 million against the salary cap through 2025.