MONTREAL -- Boston Bruins' forward Jake DeBrusk has rescinded the trade request he made in November, Boston general manager Don Sweeney confirmed Wednesday.

Speaking ahead of the NHL's entry draft, which starts Thursday, Sweeney said that the previously dissatisfied Bruins winger had a more positive outlook about his future with the club after last season and that he is committed to staying put.

"We're very happy that Jake has turned the corner on how he feels about the Boston Bruins and wants to be with us," Sweeney said. "He had a hell of a second part of the year and deserves a lot of credit for the production that he put forth, and he's looking forward to being back... I think he was just in a better place when the season ended."

Sweeney indicated in November after news of DeBrusk's request become public that he would try to facilitate a "hockey trade" that helped the Bruins and gave DeBrusk the fresh start he was looking for.

While waiting for a move to materialize, DeBrusk continued to be a regular contributor for the team, registering 25 goals and 42 points in 77 games.

Boston kept eyeing a potential deal for DeBrusk, but none materialized late into the season. With DeBrusk set to become a restricted free agent this summer, Sweeney signed him to a two-year, $8 million extension in March that would make a potential deal easier to come by.

Turns out, there would be no need to find one -- at least not yet. Sweeney wouldn't rule out DeBrusk being traded at some point if it were necessary for the club's improvement, same as with most other players. It's just no longer at the forefront.

"I'm looking for opportunities to improve the team, and Jake knows that as well," Sweeney said. "And that's what I'll have to continue to look at. But we're happy that he's in a good place."

Boston's president, Cam Neely, also met with the media Wednesday, and he said David Pastrnak's agent, JP Barry, would be meeting with the club in Montreal about an extension. Pastrnak is in the final season of a six-year, $40 million deal.