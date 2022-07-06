Former NHL defenseman Bryan Marchment died unexpectedly Wednesday in Montreal, the NHL announced. He was 53.

Marchment was attending the NHL draft in Montreal as a scout for San Jose Sharks.

A cause of death was not immediately available.

"The National Hockey League mourns the passing of San Jose Sharks scout and former NHL player Bryan Marchment," the league said in a statement. "Our deepest condolences go out to his family, the Sharks organization and Bryan's many friends, former teammates and fans."

Marchment played parts of 17 NHL seasons from 1989 to 2006 with Winnipeg, Chicago, Hartford, Edmonton, Tampa Bay, San Jose, Colorado, Toronto and Calgary. The Scarborough, Ontario native, had been working in scouting and other roles for the Sharks and their American Hockey League affiliate since 2007.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.