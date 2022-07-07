See why Shane Wright is considered one of the best prospects for the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. (0:33)

The 2022 NHL draft is finally here! From the first round (7 p.m. ET Thursday, ESPN), all the way to pick No. 225, this page will be your home for tracking every selection, including notes on team fit for the 32 players taken in the first round.

The first night of the draft got off to an exciting start, as the Ottawa Senators acquired winger Alex DeBrincat from the Chicago Blackhawks for the No. 7 pick, No. 39 pick, and a third-round pick in 2024.

Will the host Montreal Canadiens take Ontario Hockey League center Shane Wright? Or will they go with U.S. national team player Logan Cooley, or perhaps Slovakian winger Juraj Slafkovsky?

Follow along as the draft unfolds:

