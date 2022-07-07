MONTREAL -- The Los Angeles Kings hired former goaltender Manon Rheaume as a hockey operations and prospect adviser on Thursday, making her the latest woman to join or be promoted by an NHL team amid a leaguewide push to increase front office diversity.

The team announced the move hours before the start of the draft. She is expected to still live in Michigan, be involved in hockey operations projects and report to director of player personnel Nelson Emerson.

"Manon is an excellent communicator who brings a unique perspective and will play an important role in our hockey operations department,'' Emerson said in a statement. "She has the skillset to help bridge the gap for our young players throughout their development cycle and will be tasked with helping to introduce and maintain a level of understanding and accountability for our players as they work in conjunction with our development staff.'

Rheaume, 50, is best known for playing exhibition games for the Tampa Bay Lightning in 1992 and '93. She became the first woman to play in one of the four major North American professional sports leagues.

She is now among the nearly 100 women working in a hockey operations, player development or player health and safety role for a team.

"I'm excited to join the Kings and look forward to working with our young players as they go through their individual development process,'' Rheaume said.

"There are so many elements that factor into a player's journey once they join an organization, and my focus will be on helping to provide them with the tools and guidance they need to ease that transition as the strive to reach their ultimate goal of playing in the NHL.''