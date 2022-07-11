The Edmonton Oilers have granted Evander Kane permission to speak with other teams before the NHL's free-agency period opens, his agent said Monday.

In a text to multiple media outlets, Kane's agent, Daniel Milstein, wrote he's opening talks with other teams while also continuing discussions with the Oilers. His client is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday.

"While we are still hopeful to have a deal in place with Edmonton, we are starting the interview process with other clubs," Milstein wrote in the message.

Kane signed with Edmonton in January after the San Jose Sharks terminated the remainder of his seven-year, $49 million contract for violating COVID-19 protocols while in the American Hockey League. Kane has challenged the Sharks' decision by filing a grievance through the NHL Players' Association.

Earlier last season, he was suspended by San Jose for 21 games for submitting a fake vaccine card.

Kane topped 20 goals for the eighth time in 13 NHL seasons by scoring 22 goals and 39 points in 43 games with Edmonton.

Oilers general manager Ken Holland last week said he was having daily conversations in a bid to re-sign Kane.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.