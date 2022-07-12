The 2022 NHL offseason is in full swing, as the draft is now in the rearview mirror and teams look to mold their rosters via trades and re-signings.

While the start of free agency is traditionally on July 1, it will begin this year on July 13 because of the shifted schedule of the 2021-22 season.

Although the key dates have changed, the goal of free agency has not: GMs around the NHL hope to land the game-changing veteran who can boost their contention status or bolster their core with the glue that builds championships.

Here's our continuously updated tracker, featuring a list of every player signed, along with analysis on the biggest deals and buzz on what could happen next. Note that the newest deals are at the top.

July 11

Rickard Rakell's tenure with the Penguins will continue beyond his post-deadline work in 2021-22, as the two sides agree on a six-year, $30 million contract.

One big free agent for the Stanley Cup champs will be back on the roster as they go for a repeat. Valeri Nichushkin has signed an eight-year, $49 million deal.

The Penguins agree to terms on a one-year, $750,000 contract with restricted free agent forward Alexander Nylander.

Veteran free agent goaltender Maxime Lagace has agreed to a one-year deal with the Lightning.

The Kings re-up with two of their restricted free agent forwards: Lias Andersson (one year, $750,000) and Carl Grundstrom (two years, $2.6 million).

July 10

Restricted free agent defenseman Jacob Bryson agrees to terms on a two-year, $3.7 million deal with the Sabres.

After arriving in Colorado via trade from the Rangers, goaltender Alexandar Georgiev inks a three-year, $10.2 million contract.

The Avalanche come to terms on a two-year, $1.525 million contract with defenseman Jacob MacDonald.

July 9

One of the biggest potential free agents comes off the board, as Filip Forsberg agree with the Predators on an eight-year, $68 million contract.

July 8

The Capitals re-sign restricted free agent defenseman Lucas Johansen to a two-year, $1.525 million deal.

The Kings do not allow forward Adrian Kempe to explore the market, agreeing to a four-year, $22 million contract with the forward.

After trading for defenseman Tony DeAngelo, the Flyers ink him to a two-year, $10 million contract.

The Panthers make it official with two returning players: RFA defenseman Lucas Carlsson (one year, $800,000) and forward Eetu Luostarinen (two years, $3 million).

Ville Husso's day started as a Blue, but it ended with a three-year, $14.25 million deal with the Red Wings after Detroit traded for the netminder.

July 7

One of the best potential free agent goaltenders is off the market: Marc-Andre Fleury agreed to a two-year, $7 million deal with the Wild.

The Penguins will stay in the Kris Letang business, as the defenseman agreed to a six-year, $36.6 million contract.

Defenseman Dillon Heatherington will stick around in Ottawa a while longer, having agreed to a two-year, $1.35 million deal.

July 6

The Wild liked what they saw out of defenseman Jacob Middleton this season and have re-signed him to a three-year, $7.35 million deal.

Adam Boqvist's time with the Blue Jackets will continue, as the restricted free agent defenseman signs a three-year, $7.8 million contract.

July 5

Gritty forward Andrew Cogliano will be back with the Stanley Cup champs, inking a one-year, $1.25 million deal.

Restricted free agent forward Aleksi Heponiemi will stick with the Panthers, signing a one-year, $750,000 contract.

Pittsburgh secures its goaltending depth via a two-year, $3.6 million contract extension for Casey DeSmith.

The Rangers waste no time in getting restricted free agent forward Julien Gauthier back in the fold, agreeing to a one-year, $800,000 pact.

July 1

After a superb tryout this spring and early summer, Nicholas Paul will be back with the Lightning for the foreseeable future, agreeing to a seven-year, $22.05 million contract.

The Canucks get a head start on the offseason, signing a quartet of restricted free agents: Brock Boeser (three years, $19.95 million), William Lockwood (one year, $750,000), Jack Rathbone (two years, $1.7 million) and Noah Juulsen (one year, $750,000).

The Kings brought back restricted free agents Matt Villalta (one year, $787,500) and Frederic Allard (one year, $750,000).

June 30

Dallas continues its relationship with goaltender Scott Wedgewood, agreeing to a two-year, $2 million extension.

Defenseman Darren Raddysh returns to the Lightning via a two-year, $1.525 million deal.

The Sabres and goaltender Craig Anderson agree to terms on a one-year, $1.5 million contract.

June 29

Following their trade to bring in Kevin Fiala, the Kings sign him to a seven-year, $55.125 million deal.

The Sabres come to terms on a one-year, $750,000 agreement with forward Sean Malone.

June 27

The Canucks come to agreements with Sheldon Dries (two years, $1.525 million), Guillaume Brisebois (one year, $750,000) and John Stevens (one year, $750,000).

Restricted free agent defenseman Timothy Liljegren returns to the Maple Leafs via a two-year, $2.8 million deal.

The Panthers bring back restricted free agent defenseman Matt Kiersted on a two-year, $1.525 million pact.

June 24

Restricted free agent forward Cody Glass sticks in Smashville via a one-year, $874,125 contract.

June 23

The Flyers agree to terms on a two-year, $1.55 million deal with restricted free agent goalie Felix Sandstrom.

June 22

The Wild will continue their relationship with restricted free agent defenseman Connor Dewar via a two-year, $1.6 million deal.

June 20

Washington comes to terms with two restricted free agents: Beck Malenstyn (two years, $1.525 million) and Brett Leason (two years, $1.55 million).

June 17

Restricted free agent forward Sammy Blais returns to the Rangers by way of a one-year deal.

June 15

The Blue Jackets have brought back restricted free agent goalie Daniil Tarasov on a three-year, $3.15 million contract.

Restricted free agent forward Dylan Gambrell inks a one-year, $950,000 extension with the Senators.

June 14

The Kings have signed a two-year, $1.575 million contract with forward T.J. Tynan.

July 13

Restricted free agent forward Brad Malone returns to the Oilers by way of a two-year, $1.525 million contract.

The Predators have brought back restricted free agent defenseman Jeremy Lauzon with a four-year, $8 million deal.

July 7

Denis Gurianov will be a Star for at least one more season, signing a one-year, $2.9 million pact with the club.

The Blue Jackets have come to terms on a two-year, $8 million deal with restricted free agent forward Jack Roslovic.

May 22

Veteran defenseman Mark Giordano will give it another go with the Maple Leafs, agreeing to a two-year, $1.6 million extension.

May 21

Bryan Rust has become a dependable top-six forward for the Penguins, and he'll continue his tenure with the club after agreeing to a six-year, $30.75 million deal.

May 20

The Blue Jackets have signed up for another season of goaltending from Joonas Korpisalo, agreeing to a one-year, $1.3 million deal.

May 16

Restricted free agent defenseman Jakub Zboril is back with the Bruins via a two-year, $2.275 million contract.

May 9

San Jose re-signs two free agents: forward Alexander Barabanov (two years, $5 million) and defenseman Jaycob Megna (two years, $1.625 million).

The Kraken get their offseason rolling, signing forward Max McCormick to a two-year, $15.25 pact.