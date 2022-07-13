The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed goaltender Ilya Samsonov to a one-year deal, it was announced Wednesday.

Samsonov became an unrestricted free agent when he was declined a qualifying offer by the Washington Capitals on Monday.

Samsonov, 25, played 44 games for the Capitals this past season, going 23-12-5 with an .896 save percentage. He split time in net with Vitek Vanecek, who was traded to the New Jersey Devils last week after playing 42 games for the Caps last season, going 20-12-6 with a .908 save percentage.

