The Dallas Stars signed forward Mason Marchment on Wednesday after his breakout season with the Florida Panthers, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Marchment, 27, signed a four-year deal with an average annual value of $4.5 million against the salary cap. He made $800,000 against the cap on a one-year deal with the Panthers last season.

While the disappointment of a second-round exit at the hands of the rival Tampa Bay Lightning continues to hover over the Panthers, the regular season -- when they accrued the most points in the NHL -- won't soon be forgotten. And the contributions of the unheralded Marchment had a lot to do with it.

In 54 games, Marchment posted 18 goals and 47 points, all while showing the versatility to bounce between lines as Florida shuffled its forwards to include new players such as Claude Giroux. An undrafted left wing who had just 37 games played before the 2021-22 campaign, Marchment averaged 14:07 time on ice last season for the Panthers and was one of few on the team to score a goal in the postseason, his third career playoff tally.

It's still to be determined if Marchment can continue to score at last season's pace, or if he was simply a byproduct of an explosive regular-season offense that afforded opportunities to several players. But he has an imposing frame -- at 6-foot-4 and 209 pounds -- and may well end up being a bargain who could accrue second- or third-line minutes on a contender.

Marchment's deal was first reported by SportsNet.