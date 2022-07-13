Winger Juraj Slafkovsky and center Shane Wright, the first and fourth overall picks in last week's NHL draft, signed their entry level contracts on Wednesday.

Slafkovsky, selected first overall by the Montreal Canadiens, signed a three-year, entry-level contract. The 18-year-old played in 38 games for TPS Turku in the Liiga in Finland last season but made quite an impression at the Beijing Olympics by scoring seven goals in seven games to lead Slovakia to the bronze medal in men's hockey.

"It's a great feeling and it's important to me. But I know it's just first step and it's just beginning of my career. I just can't wait to go back to work and play for Montreal," said Slafkovsky at the draft.

Wright was expected to go first overall in the months leading up to the NHL draft. After Slafkovsky went first, Wright lasted until the fourth overall pick where the Seattle Kraken selected him. Wright signed his three-year entry level deal on Wednesday as well.

During the Stanley Cup Final, Wright said he believes he's ready to play in the NHL.

"I think I am. I really do. It's fast. It's going to be an adjustment at the start. I think the biggest thing is going to be the speed and just kind of learning the league, as well. But I think that with a lot of work this offseason and with a lot of training and developing in training camp as well and learning a lot from the coaches and other players, I think I can step in to really make a difference," said Wright. "That's where I see myself and I think that's the goal I set for myself for next year."