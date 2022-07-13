The Anaheim Ducks agreed to terms with right wing Frank Vatrano on a three-year contract on Wednesday, the team announced.

Vatrano, 28, gives the Ducks a veteran presence up front who can drive to the net and work in the corners to create time and space for Anaheim's young core group of forwards.

Acquired from the Florida Panthers as the trade deadline approached, Vatrano fit right into the New York Rangers' plans up front last season. As coach Gerard Gallant's team geared up for the postseason, Vatrano played 22 games for New York, even spending time on the top line. He finished with eight goals and 13 points with a 15:18 time-on-ice average.

But it was the postseason, where Vatrano truly boosted his free-agent resume. In 20 games, as the Rangers advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals, he had five goals and eight assists, often showing an edge when series took a rugged turn. He finished with 13 minutes in penalties as New York lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games to end the three-series run.

During the playoffs, Gallant described Vatrano's addition as "huge," saying that he and forward Andrew Copp, another late-season add from the Winnipeg Jets, were "putting the puck in the net for us," and "doing all the little things." Copp signed with the Detroit Red Wings earlier Wednesday.

Combined with Florida and New York, Vatrano, an undrafted seven-year veteran, had 18 goals, six shy of his career high. In 2018-19, with the Panthers, he posted 24.