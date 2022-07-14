50-year-old Jaromir Jagr joked about playing in the NHL again

Jaromir Jagr's hockey resume needs very little elaboration, but we're going to do it anyway because of just how impressive it is. To start: Jagr played for 24 seasons in the National Hockey League, which suggests he knew what he was doing to some extent. He's fourth all-time in goals, fifth all-time in assists, and second all-time in points, behind only Wayne Gretzky. He won two Stanley Cups (both with the Pittsburgh Penguins), collected a Hart Trophy and an Olympic gold medal and made 10 All-Star teams. Suffice it to say, the man is one of the greatest hockey players of all time.

At 50 years old, one would expect that Jagr's set on enjoying the life of a retired superstar. And yet, he's still got the itch to play. Jagr owns a team in the Czech Extraliga called Rytíři Kladno, and he also plays right wing for them. On Wednesday, Jagr took to Twitter to let NHL GMs know, somewhat tongue-in-cheek, that he's still very much interested in playing hockey. As befits a team owner, he also offered a particularly honest assessment of his strengths and weaknesses as a hockey player.

NHL GMs- I am also free agent, once again. 6,3 265 ... 50 years old ,slow, but strong and good hands. Can bring experience and like to play only home games. Call me anytime. 😉Also as the owner of hockey club In czech liga -I am looking to sign a Defenseman No jokes — Jaromir Jagr (@68Jagr) July 13, 2022

Hey, why not? Veteran presence is incredible.