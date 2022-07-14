        <
        >

          50-year-old Jaromir Jagr joked about playing in the NHL again

          AP Photo/Petr David Josek
          8:02 PM ET
          • Joe DeMartinoESPN Editor
            Close
            • General Editor
            • Joined ESPN in 2006
            • Massachusetts native, Northwestern graduate
            Follow on Twitter

          Jaromir Jagr's hockey resume needs very little elaboration, but we're going to do it anyway because of just how impressive it is. To start: Jagr played for 24 seasons in the National Hockey League, which suggests he knew what he was doing to some extent. He's fourth all-time in goals, fifth all-time in assists, and second all-time in points, behind only Wayne Gretzky. He won two Stanley Cups (both with the Pittsburgh Penguins), collected a Hart Trophy and an Olympic gold medal and made 10 All-Star teams. Suffice it to say, the man is one of the greatest hockey players of all time.

          At 50 years old, one would expect that Jagr's set on enjoying the life of a retired superstar. And yet, he's still got the itch to play. Jagr owns a team in the Czech Extraliga called Rytíři Kladno, and he also plays right wing for them. On Wednesday, Jagr took to Twitter to let NHL GMs know, somewhat tongue-in-cheek, that he's still very much interested in playing hockey. As befits a team owner, he also offered a particularly honest assessment of his strengths and weaknesses as a hockey player.

          Hey, why not? Veteran presence is incredible.