The Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday signed veteran forward Reilly Smith to a three-year contract extension, the team announced.

An original member of the Golden Knights, Smith, 31, has seen his role diminish a bit as the franchise has added high-priced forwards through trades and free agency. But he still has a knack for finding the net, and can occupy valuable minutes up front.

A former first-line forward, who had 60 points in Vegas' expansion season of 2017-18, Smith finished last season with 16 goals in 56 games as the Golden Knights failed to make the postseason for the first time, ultimately resulting in the firing of former coach Peter DeBoer.

But Smith, who has played for four teams across his career, will begin next season one goal shy of 175, and with 417 career points, he will likely occupy a spot on a second or third line, and play near his career time-on-ice average of 16:58.

The Golden Knights are a team in transition as they prepare for training camp. New coach Bruce Cassidy could tinker with the team's offensive strategy as the club eyes its first full season with star Jack Eichel up front.

But there are some holes to fill as well, especially after Vegas shed some salary on Wednesday, trading star winger Max Pacioretty, 33, to the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday, sources confirmed to ESPN. Pacioretty, 33, played the last four seasons with the Golden Knights.