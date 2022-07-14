The Ottawa Senators have re-signed restricted free agent forward Josh Norris to an eight-year, $63.6 million contract, the team announced Thursday.

Norris, 23, was the Senators' leading goal scorer last season with 35 goals while also posting 20 assists.

"We're very pleased to come to a long-term agreement with Josh," Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said in a statement. "He's a versatile forward who continues to mature into an exceptional NHL player. His scoring prowess has already shown to be a considerable asset for us and one that will help us reach the next level."

Norris was a first-round pick by the San Jose Sharks in 2017 before being traded to the Senators in September 2018.