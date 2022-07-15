The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Calle Jarnkrok to a four-year, $8.4 million contract, the team announced Friday.

Jarnkrok finished 2021-22 with the Calgary Flames after starting the season with the debuting Seattle Kraken. He was traded to Calgary in March for a return of three draft picks, including a 2022 second-rounder.

The 30-year-old had 12 goals and 16 assists in 66 total regular-season games for the two teams before posting one goal and three assists in the playoffs as the Flames were eliminated in the second round by the Edmonton Oilers.

Jarnkrok made his NHL debut in 2013-14 with the Nashville Predators, staying with the team until he was selected in the expansion draft last year by the Kraken.