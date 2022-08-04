Wedding season is in full swing and it has been a romantic few days for the Boston Bruins.

Taylor Hall, the 30-year-old left wing, married his longtime girlfriend Rachel Rush over the weekend at Graydon Manor Hall in North York, Ontario. The couple got engaged in 2021.

Hall, from Calgary, Alberta, was drafted first overall in 2010 by the Edmonton Oilers. He played six seasons with Edmonton before five with the New Jersey Devils. He also did stints with the Arizona Coyotes and Buffalo Sabres before being traded to Boston in April of 2021.

Hall is a five-time All-Star and won the 2018 Hart Trophy as the NHL's most valuable player.

Bruins Charlie Coyle, Nick Foligno and Jake DeBrusk were at the ceremony along with former Bruins Erik Haula, who was traded to the Devils earlier this summer, and Curtis Lazar who signed with the Vancouver Canucks. Vegas Golden Knights star Jack Eichel was also there.

Charlie McAvoy, who attended former Bruin Tuuka Rask's wedding over the weekend in Capri, Italy, announced his engagement last week.