The Calgary Flames have signed newly acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension, the team announced on Thursday.

"I'm thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term," Huberdeau said in a statement. "I'm excited for this new chapter and I am committed to this team. I'll give everything I have, on and off the ice and I can't wait to play in front of the passionate Flames fans."

The Flames acquired Huberdeau from Florida last month in a blockbuster package that sent Matthew Tkachuk to the Panthers.

The trade left Calgary without its two leading scorers from this past season. Johnny Gaudreau, who led the Flames with 115 points, signed a seven-year deal with Columbus as a free agent.

Huberdeau, 29, is Florida's career leader in games, assists and points. He had 30 goals and 85 assists for 115 points last season with Florida, finishing tied for second for the most points in the NHL scoring race, including a league-leading 85 assists.

"We are excited to extend Jonathan long term in Calgary," Flames general manager Brad Treliving said. "He is an elite player, one of the premier forwards in the league who makes players around him better. We look forward to welcoming Jonathan to our community and his contributions to our team's success."