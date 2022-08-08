SEATTLE -- The Seattle Kraken have added former Winnipeg Jets interim coach Dave Lowry to the coaching staff for the upcoming season, the team announced Monday.

Lowry spent most of last season as the interim head coach for the Jets, following the resignation of Paul Maurice. Lowry took over on Dec. 17 and went 26-22-6 while in charge. Lowry had joined Winnipeg as an assistant coach before the start of the 2020 season.

The Jets did not make the playoffs last season, and Maurice, over the summer, jumped back into the business, taking the head-coach position with the Florida Panthers. Winnipeg hired former Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness to replace Lowry.

Lowry has also worked as an assistant with Los Angeles and Calgary, along with stints as a head coach with three different teams in the Western Hockey League.

Lowry spent 19 seasons as a player in the NHL with Vancouver, Calgary, St. Louis, Florida and San Jose.

The Kraken finished their first season with 60 points, a 27-49-6 record and a last-place standing in the Pacific Division.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.