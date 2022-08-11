Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner is expected to miss the 2022-23 season after he has hip surgery, the team announced Thursday.

A full timeline on Lehner's recovery is still to be determined. Vegas did not provide further details on when or how it was determined that Lehner needed surgery.

Lehner, 31, was Vegas' primary starter for the first time last season but was sidelined multiple times by various ailments. He was eventually shut down in April to have shoulder surgery on an injury suffered in February.

He had taken over as the Golden Knights' No. 1 goaltender after Marc-Andre Fleury was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks in July 2021. The two had shared the net after Lehner arrived in Vegas via trade from the Blackhawks in 2020. Later that year, Lehner signed a five-year, $25 million extension with the Golden Knights.

In 44 games in 2021-22 -- Lehner's 12th NHL campaign -- the goaltender had a 23-17-2 record with a .907 save percentage and 2.83 goals-against average.

Vegas' depth in goal takes a marked hit with Lehner unavailable. Barring a trade in the coming weeks, veteran Laurent Brossoit, who also underwent offseason hip surgery, projects to be the Golden Knights' No. 1 goalie going into training camp.

Logan Thompson should be Brossoit's primary competition for the job. Thompson, 25, captured attention down the stretch last season while filling in for Lehner as Vegas made a heated push before ultimately missing the playoffs. Thompson appeared in 19 games with a 15-5-3 record, .914 save percentage and 2.68 GAA.

The Golden Knights also have journeyman Michael Hutchinson under contract.