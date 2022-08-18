Nashville has been named host of the 2023 NHL draft and NHL awards, it was announced Thursday.

The awards are set for June 26. Regular-season accolades will be doled out across a number of categories, including the Hart Trophy for most valuable player, Vezina Trophy for outstanding goaltender and Norris Trophy for outstanding defenseman.

The Nashville Predators will then host the draft at Bridgestone Arena over two days. The first round is scheduled for Wednesday, June 28, with rounds 2-7 following on Thursday, June 29.

This will be the first time that one city has been tapped by the NHL to hold both events since Vancouver staged them in 2006.

"We are thrilled to bring two of our marquee events ... to Nashville, a special city that certainly knows how to throw a great party," NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. "... The city, the Predators organization and the country music community have overwhelmed the NHL with their welcome and support every time Nashville has hosted a league event. We cannot wait to return next June to celebrate the stars of our game and introduce the next generation of NHL Players."

Nashville previously held the 2003 NHL draft and was home to the 2016 NHL All-Star Weekend.

"Time and time again, our teams have come together to create new ways to present the biggest showcases in our sport by allowing the unique passion of our fans to shine through," Predators president and CEO Sean Henry said in a statement.