MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes said news about Carey Price's knee is "discouraging" and that the star goaltender may not play this season.

Speaking Thursday after acquiring forward Sean Monahan from Calgary, Hughes said it was unlikely that Price would be able to return without first undergoing surgery, and that rehab alone likely wouldn't be enough.

After helping the Canadiens reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2021, the 35-year-old Price suffered numerous setbacks in returning to the game. He underwent knee surgery last summer and sought help from the NHLPA/NHL player assistance program in October for substance abuse.

Price has four years left on his contract at $31.25 million.