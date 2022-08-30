The Premier Hockey Federation unveiled the Montreal Force as its newest expansion franchise on Tuesday.

In introducing the PHF's seventh team, the women's hockey league also shared the logo and jerseys ahead of the Force's inaugural 2022-23 campaign. Montreal's colors will be maroon, white and black, with a primary logo featuring a stylized 'F' inspired by Quebec's fleur-de-lis.

"We wanted a powerful name to distinguish ourselves in this amazing hockey market and represent who we are across the women's sports landscape," Force president Kevin Raphael said in a statement. "We are a force, both on and off the ice, with strong and confident women who will showcase their strength in all facets from competition to community involvement. We are a family of difference makers and role models who will make our province proud."

Introducing the Montreal Force ⚜️



Accueillons la Force de Montréal ⚜️https://t.co/XvNptQRK8K pic.twitter.com/acLXpdWD2e — PHF (@PHF) August 30, 2022

To celebrate their first PHF season, the Force will play home games throughout Quebec. Seven different communities are being targeted for preseason and regular-season action, with Montreal, Gatineau, Quebec, Rimouski, Rivière-du-Loup, Saint-Jérôme, and Sept-Îles all under consideration. There are 16 players currently under contract for this coming season and additional roster moves are expected in the coming weeks, along with an announcement of the team's coaching staff.

"The work ethic and winning mindset of the Montreal franchise during this offseason in preparation for their official entry into the 2022-23 season confirms this team will truly be a 'Force' in the PHF," PHF commissioner Reagan Carey said in a statement. "That all starts with the energy and passion from Kevin Raphael and his team, right through to the players who have committed to the PHF, and the positive support that's being generated across the province of Quebec."

Montreal joins the Toronto Six as one of two PHF clubs based in Canada. The other five teams are in the U.S.

The PHF will reveal its schedule for 2022-23 in early September.