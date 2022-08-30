Mike Sullivan, the winningest coach in Pittsburgh Penguins history, has agreed to a new contract that runs through the 2026-27 season.

Sullivan, 54, has two years remaining on a contract that he signed in 2019. Once that deal concludes following the 2023-24 season, Sullivan's new three-year contract extension will kick in.

"Mike is one of the top coaches in the National Hockey League and it was important for us to have him signed long term," said Penguins GM Ron Hextall. "He is a great leader that finds success through communication, honesty and accountability. We know that Sully is committed to continuing a winning culture here in Pittsburgh."

Sullivan led the Penguins to back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2016 and 2017. He was hired by Pittsburgh on Dec. 12, 2015. Since then, the Penguins have the fourth-most regular season wins in the NHL (297) and the second-most postseason wins (44). Sullivan leads all Pittsburgh coaches in wins and ranks second in games coach (507) and points percentage (.639).

"My family and I are excited to continue the journey in Pittsburgh. Words can't express the respect and gratitude I have for what we have accomplished during my tenure with the Penguins," Sullivan said. "It is a testament to the character of the people and players in this organization and the standard of excellence that we have established collectively."

While the Penguins have been a playoff mainstay under Sullivan, they haven't advanced past the opening round since the 2017-18 season. Rather than making dramatic changes to their veteran roster, the Penguins opted to bring back Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang and Bryan Rust on new contracts to join captain Sidney Crosby. Now their coach has a new contract, too.

Sullivan's tenure with the Penguins has spanned two ownership groups. Pittsburgh was sold to Fenway Sports Group in 2021, although franchise icon Mario Lemieux remains part of the ownership group.

"This is a wonderful day for the entire organization with Mike committing to remain as head coach for the long term with the Penguins," said Fenway Sports Group Principal Owner John Henry. "He has clearly demonstrated what an effective leader he is and it's evident how well players respond to his philosophy and work ethic night after night, month after month."