ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Anaheim Ducks acquired defenseman Dmitry Kulikov from the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday in a trade for future considerations.

The 31-year-old Kulikov had seven goals and 17 assists with a plus-23 rating over 80 games last season for the Wild, who signed the Russian to a two-year contract as a free agent last summer.

The Florida Panthers' first-round pick in 2009 will begin his 14th NHL season with his seventh team next month. He has 42 goals and 156 assists in 805 career games. In the last two seasons alone, he's played for the New Jersey Devils, Edmonton Oilers and Wild. Largely used as a second- or third-line defenseman, Kulikov is not afraid to shoot from the point, though his true value lies in his own team's zone.

Kulikov is the latest low-risk veteran addition to the rebuilding Ducks, who have bolstered their gifted young core with complementary talent during their first offseason under new general manager Pat Verbeek. The Wild are trimming payroll to address some salary-cap concerns, and though his salary isn't a huge detriment, the savings will help in Minnesota.

Anaheim signed productive defenseman John Klingberg to a one-year deal after signing center Ryan Strome and forward Frank Vatrano to multiyear deals.

Kulikov has one year and $2.25 million remaining on his contract. Minnesota has spent much of the summer attempting to squeeze its payroll under the NHL salary cap.

Anaheim is still currently near the league's minimum payroll as Verbeek carefully manages his long-term commitments with a rebuilding roster.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.