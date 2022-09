The NHL season is returning on Oct. 11 with a doubleheader on ESPN, as the Tampa Bay Lightning visit the New York Rangers at 7:30 ET, and the Vegas Golden Knights face off with the Los Angeles Kings at 10 ET.

There will be 103 exclusive games across ESPN, ESPN+, Hulu and ABC this season, plus 1,050-plus out-of-market games available on ESPN+.

ABC, ESPN and ESPN+ will also be your home for the 2023 All-Star Weekend, as well as the 2023 NHL Stadium Series game as the Carolina Hurricanes host the Washington Capitals on Feb. 18.

ABC Hockey Saturday will return starting on Feb. 11, with a series of 14 key matchups as the playoff races heat up.

Tuesday, Oct. 11:

Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Rangers, 7:30 ET | ESPN/ESPN+

Vegas Golden Knights at Los Angeles Kings, 10 ET | ESPN/ESPN+

Thursday, Oct. 13:

New Jersey Devils at Philadelphia Flyers, 7 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Dallas Stars at Nashville Predators, 9 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Tuesday, Oct. 18:

Philadelphia Flyers at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 ET | ESPN/ESPN+

Los Angeles Kings at Nashville Predators, 9:30 ET | ESPN/ESPN+

Thursday Oct. 20:

New Jersey Devils at New York Islanders, 7:30 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Friday, Oct. 21:

Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers, 7:30 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Sunday, Oct. 23:

Anaheim Ducks at Detroit Red Wings, 5 ET | ESPN

Tuesday, Oct. 25:

Colorado Avalanche at New York Rangers, 8 ET | ESPN/ESPN+

Vegas Golden Knights at San Jose Sharks, 10:30 ET | ESPN/ESPN+

Thursday, Oct. 27:

St. Louis Blues at Nashville Predators, 8 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Friday, Oct. 28:

Winnipeg Jets at Arizona Coyotes, 10:30 ET ESPN+/Hulu

Tuesday, Nov. 1:

Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins, 8 ET | ESPN/ESPN+

Anaheim Ducks at San Jose Sharks, 10:30 ET | ESPN/ESPN+

Thursday, Nov. 3:

Boston Bruins at New York Rangers, 7:30 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Florida Panthers at San Jose Sharks, 10:30 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Friday, Nov. 4:

Buffalo Sabres at Carolina Hurricanes, 7:30 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Sunday, Nov. 6:

Toronto Maple Leafs at Carolina Hurricanes, 5 ET | ESPN

Tuesday, Nov. 8:

Minnesota Wild at Los Angeles Kings, 10:30 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Thursday, Nov. 10:

Chicago Blackhawks at Los Angeles Kings, 10:30 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Friday, Nov. 11:

Minnesota Wild at Seattle Kraken, 10 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Sunday, Nov. 13:

Washington Capitals at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 ET | ESPN

Tuesday, Nov. 15:

Philadelphia Flyers at Columbus Blue Jackets, 7:30 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Tuesday, Nov. 29:

New York Islanders at Philadelphia Flyers, 7:30 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Thursday, Dec. 1:

Edmonton Oilers at Minnesota Wild, 8 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Friday, Dec. 2:

Nashville Predators at New York Islanders, 7:30 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Tuesday, Dec. 6:

Toronto Maple Leafs at Dallas Stars, 8:30 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Thursday, Dec. 8:

Detroit Red Wings at Florida Panthers, 7:30 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Friday, Dec. 9:

San Jose Sharks at Anaheim Ducks, 10 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Sunday, Dec. 11:

Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues, 3 ET | ESPN

Tuesday, Dec. 13:

Columbus Blue Jackets at Florida Panthers, 7:30 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Philadelphia Flyers at Colorado Avalanche, 10 ET | ESPN

Friday, Dec. 16:

Chicago Blackhawks at Minnesota Wild | ESPN+/Hulu

Sunday, Dec. 18:

New York Rangers at Chicago Blackhawks, 7:30 ET | ESPN

Friday, Dec. 23:

Columbus Blue Jackets at Chicago Blackhawks, 8:30 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Tuesday, Dec. 27:

Buffalo Sabres at Columbus Blue Jackets, 7:30 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Friday, Dec. 30:

Florida Panthers at Carolina Hurricanes, 7:30 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Edmonton Oilers at Seattle Kraken, 10 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Sunday, Jan. 1:

New York Islanders at Seattle Kraken, 8 ET | ESPN

Tuesday, Jan. 3:

Dallas Stars at Los Angeles Kings, 10:30 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Thursday, Jan. 5:

Washington Capitals at Columbus Blues Jackets, 7 ET | ESPN

Friday, Jan. 6:

San Jose Sharks at Anaheim Ducks, 10 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Tuesday, Jan. 10:

New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes, 7 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

San Jose Sharks at Arizona Coyotes, 9:30 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Thursday, Jan. 12:

Toronto Maple Leafs at Detroit Red Wings, 7 ET | ESPN

Friday, Jan. 13:

New Jersey Devils at Anaheim Ducks, 10 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Thursday, Jan. 19:

Nashville Predators at St. Louis Blues, 9 ET | ESPN

Monday, Jan. 23:

Columbus Blue Jackets at Calgary Flames, 9:30 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Tuesday, Jan. 24:

Washington Capitals at Colorado Avalanche, 9 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Friday, Jan. 27:

Detroit Red Wings at New York Islanders, 7 ET | ESPN

Saturday, Jan. 28:

St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche, 3 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Buffalo Sabres at Minnesota Wild, 9 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Friday, Feb. 3:

NHL All-Star Skills, 7 ET | ESPN

Saturday, Feb. 4:

2023 NHL All-Star Game, 3 ET | ABC, ESPN+

Tuesday, Feb. 7:

Edmonton Oilers at Detroit Red Wings, 7:30 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Thursday, Feb. 9:

Colorado Avalanche at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 ET | ESPN

Saturday, Feb. 11:

Tampa Bay Lightning at Dallas Stars, 1 ET | ABC/ESPN+

Washington Capitals at Boston Bruins, 3:30 ET | ABC/ESPN+

Tuesday, Feb. 14:

New Jersey Devils at Columbus Blue Jackets, 7:30 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Thursday, Feb. 16:

New Jersey Devils at St. Louis Blues, 9 ET | ESPN

Friday, Feb. 17:

Los Angeles Kings at Anaheim Ducks, 9 ET | ESPN

Saturday, Feb. 18:

Stadium Series: Washington Capitals at Carolina Hurricanes, 8 ET | ESPN

Tampa Bay Lightning at Vegas Golden Knights, 11 ET | ESPN

Sunday, Feb. 19:

Toronto Maple Leafs at Chicago Blackhawks, 6 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Tuesday, Feb. 21:

Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres, 7:30 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Thursday, Feb. 23:

Calgary Flames at Vegas Golden Knights, 9 ET | ESPN

Saturday, Feb. 25:

Pittsburgh Penguins at St. Louis Blues, 1 ET | ABC/ESPN+

New York Rangers at Washington Capitals, 3:30 ET | ABC/ESPN+

Tuesday, Feb. 28:

Columbus Blue Jackets at Buffalo Sabres, 7:30 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Thursday, March 2:

Buffalo Sabres at Boston Bruins, 7:30 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Saturday, March 4:

New York Rangers at Boston Bruins, 1 ET | ABC/ESPN+

Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars, 3:30 ET | ABC/ESPN+

Tuesday, March 7:

Buffalo Sabres at New York Islanders, 7:30 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Anaheim Ducks at Seattle Kraken, 10 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Thursday, March 9:

Edmonton Oilers at Boston Bruins, 7:30 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Saturday, March 11:

Detroit Red Wings at Boston Bruins, 1 ET | ABC/ESPN+

Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins, 3:30 ET | ABC/ESPN+

Tuesday, March 14:

Washington Capitals at New York Rangers, 7 ET | ESPN

Thursday, March 16:

Chicago Blackhawks at Nashville Predators, 8 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Seattle Kraken at San Jose Sharks, 10:30 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Saturday, March 18:

Carolina Hurricanes at Philadelphia Flyers, 5 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers, 8 ET | ABC/ESPN+

Tuesday, March 21:

Toronto Maple Leafs at New York Islanders, 7:30 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Thursday, March 23:

Minnesota Wild at Philadelphia Flyers, 7 ET | ESPN

Pittsburgh Penguins at Dallas Stars, 9:30 ET | ESPN

Saturday, March 25:

Buffalo Sabres at New York Islanders, 5 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins, 8 ET | ABC/ESPN+

Tuesday, March 28:

Edmonton Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights, 10 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Thursday, March 30:

Carolina Hurricanes at Detroit Red Wings, 7:30 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Anaheim Ducks at Seattle Kraken, 10 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Saturday, Apr. 1:

Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins, 3:30 ET | ABC/ESPN+

New Jersey Devils at Chicago Blackhawks, 8 ET | ESPN2

Tuesday, Apr. 4:

Vegas Golden Knights at Nashville Predators, 8 ET | ESPN

Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings, 10:30 ET | ESPN

Thursday, Apr. 6:

Carolina Hurricanes at Nashville Predators, 8 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Arizona Coyotes at Seattle Kraken, 10:30 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Saturday, Apr. 8:

St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild, 1 ET | ABC/ESPN+

Vegas Golden Knights at Dallas Stars, 3:30 ET | ABC/ESPN+

Pittsburgh Penguins at Detroit Red Wings, 8 ET | ABC/ESPN+

Monday, Apr. 10:

Minnesota Wild at Chicago Blackhawks, 9 ET | ESPN

Tuesday, Apr. 11:

Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 ET | ESPN

Edmonton Oilers at Colorado Avalanche, 9:30 ET | ESPN

Thursday, Apr. 13:

St. Louis Blues at Dallas Stars, 8 ET | ESPN

Vegas Golden Knights at Seattle Kraken, 10:30 ET | ESPN