Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando, the twins who led Team USA to Olympic gold in 2018, will join former NHL goaltending great Ryan Miller in the 2022 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame class.

The class also includes Steve Cash, a three-time Paralympic gold medalist and five-time world champion, and late Jim Johannson, who had a nearly two-decade executive career at USA Hockey. He died unexpectedly in January 2018, just weeks before the 2018 Winter Olympics where he would have served as the U.S. men's hockey team's general manager.

Born in Grand Forks, North Dakota, the Lamoureux twins had a 14-year run with Team USA in international play during which they won six gold medals in the IIHF Women's World Championships. The forwards were linemates throughout their careers.

It was their combined efforts in the final against archrival Canada at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, that solidified their legacy. Lamoureux-Morando scored a game-tying goal late in the third period to force overtime. Lamoureux-Davidson had the decisive goal in the shootout -- a dazzling tally that she dubbed the "Oops I Did It Again" move -- to lead the U.S. to its first Olympic hockey gold medal in 20 years.

Miller wrote an Olympic legend of his own at the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver, leading Team USA to the gold-medal game against Canada before settling for the silver thanks to Sidney Crosby's overtime goal. Miller was named tournament MVP with a 1.30 goals-against average and .946 saves percentage in six games, both American Olympic records.

Miller played 18 seasons in the NHL with the Anaheim Ducks, Vancouver Canucks, St. Louis Blues and, most memorably, the Buffalo Sabres for 11 seasons. Miller won the Vezina Trophy in the 2009-10 season as the league's top goaltender. He holds the Sabres' records for most wins in a career (284) and in a season (41 in 2009-10)

U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame inductees are chosen on the basis of extraordinary contribution to hockey in the United States. This is the 50th anniversary of the Hall of Fame, whose induction ceremony will be held Nov. 30 at the RiverCentre in St. Paul, Minnesota.