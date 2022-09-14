Alexandra Mandrycky has been promoted by the Seattle Kraken to assistant general manager, becoming the sixth woman elevated to that position this offseason and the first to specialize in analytics.

Prior to this year, only one woman had ever served as an assistant general manager for an NHL team: Angela George, for the Anaheim Ducks during the 1996-97 season. Mandrycky, 31, joins a growing group of women in assistant general manager roles, along with Kate Madigan (New Jersey), Meghan Hunter (Chicago), Hayley Wickenheiser (Toronto) and Emilie Castonguay and Cammi Granato (Vancouver).

"I've always been in the school of thought that you find the best person available for the job," Seattle general manager Ron Francis told ESPN. "Alex isn't getting this promotion because she's a female. It's because she's earned this promotion, there's no doubt about it. She's already been involved in all facets of our organization, from the pro side to amateur to management discussions."

Mandrycky was one of Seattle's first hires, as director of hockey administration, and was part of the general manager search committee that hired Francis in 2018.

Since then, Mandrycky has gained influence within the organization. She now oversees an analytics team of four other employees and said her department is expected to grow even more this season with additional hires.

"I'm honored that Ron and the rest of the team value data and technology and what that means to the organization," Mandrycky told ESPN. "I think there are now more women AGMs in the NHL than AGMs that have an analytical background. But the role of analytics has evolved around the league, and we're now involved in all facets of hockey operations. When I started, it was, 'Oh, if they have one person in analytics, they're so innovative.' Now if you don't have more than one person, you're behind."

Mandrycky began working in hockey in 2015 when she was hired by the Minnesota Wild as a data analyst. Prior to that, she worked in software sales, which she said overlaps with her current job, essentially building out and providing data and technology to help improve decisions. Mandrycky has an industrial engineering degree from Georgia Tech.

"When I was hired by Minnesota, I didn't really have any goals in hockey or know what I was getting into," Mandrycky said. "I just thought it was great to think about hockey and watch hockey as a job. But I've learned a lot during my tenure in the game, and I'm going to continue to grow and I look forward to opportunities to learn more about the business aspect as well."

It was a disappointing inaugural season on the ice for the expansion Kraken, who finished last in the Pacific Division with 60 points.

Francis said a priority this offseason was addressing their goal-scoring struggles; Seattle finished with 216 goals, fourth-fewest in the NHL. The Kraken signed winger Andre Burakovsky from the Stanley Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche to a five-year deal and traded for Columbus Blue Jackets winger Oliver Bjorkstrand. Mandrycky and her analytics team were involved in both moves and are included in all key decisions, with seats at the war room for the amateur draft, free agency and trade deadline.