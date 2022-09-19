        <
        >

          Philadelphia Flyers' Sean Couturier dealing with injury, to be reevaluated during training camp

          6:32 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier suffered an undisclosed injury and will be reevaluated during training camp, the team said Monday.

          He is considered week-to-week.

          The Flyers did not say when Couturier was injured.

          Couturier underwent back surgery in February and missed the rest of the season. He signed an eight-year, $62 million contract extension in 2021 and ended the season with 17 points in 29 games.

          The Flyers hired coach John Tortorella in the offseason for what is expected to be a rebuilding year. The team finished with a 25-46-11 record last season under Alain Vigneault and Mike Yeo and was last in the Metropolitan Division.