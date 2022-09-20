St. Louis Blues defenseman Marco Scandella will miss at least six months after undergoing surgery on his right hip joint.

The Blues said Scandella injured the hip in late August while training for the upcoming season. He's scheduled to be re-evaluated in six months.

Scandella, 32, appeared in 70 games last season and averaged 18:08 in ice time per game. He had three goals and 11 assists, playing to a plus-17. He's appeared in 699 career NHL games with the Blues, Montreal Canadiens, Buffalo Sabres and Minnesota Wild.

Scandella played the majority of his time skating on a pairing with Colton Parayko last season. He was in and out of the lineup in the Stanley Cup playoffs due to a lower body injury.

The veteran defenseman has two years left on his contract with a $3.275 million average annual salary, which can be moved to long-term injured reserve.