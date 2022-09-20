Take a look back at Nathan MacKinnon's top goals from the 2021-22 season. (1:55)

The Colorado Avalanche have re-signed star Nathan MacKinnon to a new eight-year extension, the team announced Tuesday.

MacKinnon's deal is worth $100.8 million and carries an average annual value of $12.6 million, according to multiple reports. Those figures surpass Connor McDavid's $100 million over eight years as the richest deal signed since the salary-cap era began in 2005. McDavid, the Edmonton Oilers' captain, has an average annual value of $12.5 million.

The signing comes after the Avalanche won their third Stanley Cup in franchise history with MacKinnon contributing 24 points in 20 postseason games.

Drafted with the first overall pick in 2013, the 27-year-old MacKinnon has been a finalist for the Hart Trophy as league MVP three times in the past five seasons.