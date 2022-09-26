Vancouver Canucks winger Brock Boeser will miss the next three to four weeks after sustaining a hand injury, the team announced Monday.

The Canucks' public relations account tweeted Boeser underwent successful hand surgery after injuring himself Saturday during training camp in Whistler, B.C.

Boeser was scratched for both of the split squad games the Canucks played Sunday against the Calgary Flames. Boeser's recovery time means he will miss the remainder of the Canucks' preseason and could at least miss the first few games of the regular season.

A three-week absence means he could hypothetically return for the season-opener against the Edmonton Oilers or the next game against the Philadelphia Flyers. A four-week absence, however, has Boeser potentially returning during the remaining three games of their five-game trip before their home opener Oct. 22 against the Buffalo Sabres.

It's the latest injury for the 25-year-old Boeser, who has yet to play more than 70 games a season over his five full NHL campaigns. Boeser, who is a four-time 20-goal scorer, agreed to a three-year contract extension in July worth $6.65 million annually.