It is a great time to be a fan of Philadelphia sports. The city's teams just keep winning.

Let's start with the Philadelphia Phillies. They are three wins from reaching the World Series for the first time since 2009. Philadelphia took Game 1 of the NLCS Tuesday, beating the San Diego Padres 2-0, and saw a monstrous home run from Kyle Schwarber that's still flying.

The Phillies have been one of the biggest surprise teams of the MLB postseason. They got into the playoffs then promptly swept the St. Louis Cardinals and then pummeled the reigning champion Atlanta Braves. Philadelphia has lost one game this postseason and is outsourcing opponents by 3.5 runs in wins.

The winning continues in football. After beating the rival Dallas Cowboys last Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles are the lone remaining undefeated team in the NFL. Quarterback Jalen Hurts is 8th in the league in passing and, according to ESPN Stats and Information, he is the fourth-youngest quarterback to start 6-0. The Eagles are also the fifth team in the last 35 seasons to not trail in the second half of their first six games. Two of the prior five teams to do that won the Super Bowl.

And, in hockey, the Philadelphia Flyers have started the season 3-0. They most recently defeated the Eastern Conference champion Tampa Bay Lightning. Gritty, the Flyers' mascot, has crowned the city as the best in sports.

Want to solve the puzzle but not taking any L's right now. pic.twitter.com/eDkl9Y6OKe — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) October 19, 2022

Absent from all the winning is the Philadelphia 76ers. They lost to the Boston Celtics on Tuesday in their first game of the season. On the bright side, James Harden looked super cozy in his pregame attire, and the city's MLS team -- the Philadelphia Union -- is atop the standings in the league.