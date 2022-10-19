Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana has been placed in the NHL and NHLPA's player assistance program.

The league entities released a joint statement on Wednesday updating Vrana's status as he enters their protocols, which are designed to help players with a range of matters from mental health to substance abuse.

Vrana will be unavailable to the Red Wings for an "indefinite period" while receiving necessary care, the NHL and union said. He will continue to be paid and can return to the ice once cleared by the program's administrators.

Vrana missed Detroit's game on Monday and practice on Tuesday for what coach Derek Lalonde said were "personal reasons." Lalonde gave no timeline for when Vrana might return to the lineup. At the same time, Vrana had been removed from the Red Wings' online roster, indicating the club was likely to replace him ahead of Friday's game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Vrana, 26, has appeared in two games for Detroit this season, registering a goal and assist.