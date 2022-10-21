The Florida Panthers are signing Eric Staal to a one-year, $750,000 contract, sources told ESPN's Emily Kaplan, adding the veteran forward to a roster that also includes his younger brother Marc.

Staal had been with the Panthers since they gave him a professional tryout deal in July, and general manager Bill Zito said earlier in the week that they were trying to find a way to fit Staal into their salary cap.

The Panthers will be Staal's sixth NHL team, following 1,293 career games with the Carolina Hurricanes, New York Rangers, Minnesota Wild, Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens in which he has totaled 1,034 points.

Defenseman Marc Staal also joined the Panthers on a one-year, $750,000 contract as a free agent during the offseason.