Anytime the New York Rangers play, their fans' derogatory chant toward New York Islanders Hall of Fame defenseman Denis Potvin can be heard.

It begins with a fan whistling from the stands, repeating the same five notes three times. Then three staccato whistles. Then the chorus:

"POTVIN SUCKS!"

The tune has existed for decades, whether the Rangers are playing the Islanders or someone else. But now Potvin is finally turning the tables on the vulgar chant he inspired -- and doing so for charity.

Beginning Wednesday night at UBS Arena, the Islanders' home ice, fans will be able to purchase "Potvin Socks" at the official team store. The Islanders host the Rangers that night, and Potvin had a video message for the visiting Blueshirts fans: "You've been chanting it for 43 years. Now, you can wear it!"

POTVIN SOCKS



The chants have been heard.



Get your exclusive Potvin socks or hats at #Isles Lab tomorrow night, and meet Denis Potvin pregame. 10% of proceeds from the socks go to the Islanders Children's Foundation.



— New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) October 25, 2022

The Potvin Socks cost $19 for three pairs. The team said that 10% of all proceeds from the sales will go to the Islanders Children's Foundation, which funds programs that help local children with a focus on health, education and youth hockey development.