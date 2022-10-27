Chicago Blackhawks forward Tyler Johnson has been placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury.
Johnson has been off to a great start with two goals and four assists in six games for a Chicago team that has surprisingly won four straight games.
Johnson collided with the Panthers' Aleksander Barkov in the third period Tuesday and fell awkwardly, feet-first into the boards. He was helped off the ice and was later seen in a walking boot.
Johnson has been snake-bit since the Blackhawks acquired him from the Lightning in July 2021. He played in only 26 games last season, undergoing groundbreaking artificial disc replacement surgery in his neck.