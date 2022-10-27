        <
        >

          Chicago Blackhawks' Tyler Johnson to IR with ankle injury

          11:46 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Chicago Blackhawks forward Tyler Johnson has been placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

          Johnson has been off to a great start with two goals and four assists in six games for a Chicago team that has surprisingly won four straight games.

          Johnson collided with the Panthers' Aleksander Barkov in the third period Tuesday and fell awkwardly, feet-first into the boards. He was helped off the ice and was later seen in a walking boot.

          Johnson has been snake-bit since the Blackhawks acquired him from the Lightning in July 2021. He played in only 26 games last season, undergoing groundbreaking artificial disc replacement surgery in his neck.