Chicago Blackhawks forward Tyler Johnson has been placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

Johnson has been off to a great start with two goals and four assists in six games for a Chicago team that has surprisingly won four straight games.

Tyler Johnson falls awkwardly into the boards against the Panthers. USA Today

Johnson collided with the Panthers' Aleksander Barkov in the third period Tuesday and fell awkwardly, feet-first into the boards. He was helped off the ice and was later seen in a walking boot.

Johnson has been snake-bit since the Blackhawks acquired him from the Lightning in July 2021. He played in only 26 games last season, undergoing groundbreaking artificial disc replacement surgery in his neck.