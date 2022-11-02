CHICAGO -- Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Alex Stalock left Tuesday night's game against the New York Islanders after he was rammed into a goalpost by Casey Cizikas just 2:56 into the first period.

Stalock stopped Cizikas' backhander as the forward cut in off right wing. Cizikas didn't slow down, colliding hard with Stalock and propelling him into the right post.

Stalock remained sprawled on the ice for a couple of minutes, then skated to the bench. He was replaced by Arvid Soderblom.

The Blackhawks were already without top goaltender Petr Mrazek, who has a groin injury.

Cizikas was assessed major penalty for goalie interference and a game misconduct.

Chicago, in the midst of a rebuild, have played above expectations in the early going. The Blackhawks were 4-3-2 headed into the game against the Islanders. Stalock was 3-2-1, while Mrazek was 1-1.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.