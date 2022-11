Senators Sports & Entertainment on Friday announced that the Ottawa Senators are for sale, with a condition being that the team must remain in Ottawa.

Team chairman Sheldon Plener said in a statement that it was "a necessary and prudent step to connect with those deeply interested parties who can show us what their vision is for the future of the team."

The team has retained Galatioto Sports Partners as a financial advisor in the sale process.

The team said it would have no further comment.