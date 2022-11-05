Alex Ovechkin scores his 787th career goal to break Gordie Howe's record of most goals with one team. (0:53)

Alex Ovechkin set the NHL record for most goals scored with one franchise, netting his 787th career goal with the Washington Capitals to break a tie with Hockey Hall of Famer Gordie Howe's career total with the Detroit Red Wings.

The record-breaking goal came on home ice against the Arizona Coyotes Saturday night.

In the second period, Ovechkin posted his seventh goal of the season, a power-play tally with assists from Trevor van Riemsdyk and Anthony Mantha. Ovechkin tied Howe's mark Thursday night in Detroit when he netted his sixth goal of the season in a 3-1 loss to the Red Wings.

NO PLAYER HAS SCORED MORE GOALS WITH ONE FRANCHISE IN NHL HISTORY THAN ALEX OVECHKIN#ALLCAPS | @LeidosInc pic.twitter.com/rRfA2u0NZV — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 6, 2022

Ovechkin has spent all 18 years of his NHL career with the Capitals, who drafted him first overall in 2004. He has won nine goal-scoring titles, three Hart trophies as NHL MVP and the 2018 Conn Smythe trophy as playoff MVP in leading Washington to its lone Stanley Cup championship.

The left wing is the franchise leader in goals, points and games played.

"Every player wants to just be with one organization. And every player wants to do something special for their organization. So I'm happy," Ovechkin recently told ESPN.

Howe scored 786 goals in 1,687 games with the Red Wings from 1946-71. Ovechkin is closing in on Howe's NHL career total of 801 goals, which is second all-time behind Wayne Gretzky's 894-goal record.

Mark Howe, Gordie's son and a Hockey Hall of Fame defenseman, believes Ovechkin will eventually pass both players.

"It's way that Ovechkin has been scoring, and the pace that he does it. He's so big, so strong and so powerful," Mark Howe told ESPN last week.

Ovechkin signed a five-year, $47 million extension in July 2021 that will keep him in Washington through 2026.

The second-period goal gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead, and was scored on Coyotes netminder Karel Vejmelka.