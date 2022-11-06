Peter McNab, the former NHL player and television color analyst for more than 25 years with the Colorado Avalanche, died on Sunday. He was 70.

McNab, who was the color analyst for the Avalanche since their inception in 1995, was diagnosed with cancer last year. He continued to still work games while undergoing treatment. In February, McNab announced he was told by his doctors the cancer was in remission. The Avalanche and Altitude, the team's regional sports network, shared the news of McNab's passing.

McNab grew up in a hockey family. His father, Max McNab, won a Stanley Cup with the Detroit Red Wings before working in front office roles with the New Jersey Devils and Washington Capitals. McNab's brother, David, spent more than 40 years in the NHL until he retired last season as the senior vice president of hockey operations for the Anaheim Ducks. Peter McNab had a 14-year career that saw him finish with 363 goals and 818 points over 954 games with the Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks and Devils.

Although born in Vancouver, McNab spent part of his youth growing up in San Diego, where his father was a head coach, and he represented the United States at the 1986 IIHF men's world championships. He ranks 14th all time among American players in goals and 21st all time among American players in points.

He retired after the 1986-87 season and entered the broadcast booth the following year. McNab served as an analyst on Devils broadcasts for eight years. He then left the Devils to return to Colorado (he starred as a player at the University of Denver) to become the color commentator for the Avalanche. McNab established himself as one of the longest-tenured analysts in the league during his time with the Avs.

McNab's contributions as a player and broadcaster resulted in his induction in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2021.