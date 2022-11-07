We might soon be living in a world where Deadpool is an NHL owner. There was a report this week that Ryan Reynolds is interested in purchasing the Ottawa Senators, who announced that the process of selling the team has begun.

Ryan Reynolds is like the Midas of Hollywood -- it seems like everything the man touches turns to gold. He bought fifth-tier Welsh soccer team Wrexham AFC for about $3.4 million and turned it into a win for all parties involved (including a terrific docuseries, "Welcome to Wrexham", which hooked casual fans on the outcome of Wrexham's season).

To be clear, this is by no means a shoo-in. For one, with a sale price likely in the high nine figures, Reynolds would have to form a group with that kind of financial capability.

But what could happen if Reynolds was part owner of the Senators? At the very least, he would show up to games, which would be a content creator's dream (with social media crews buzzing about). Maybe the Senators get the "Welcome to Wrexham" documentary treatment. Maybe he flexes some creativity muscles to start some exciting new traditions with the team. And, of course, the most obvious reason this fits is because Deadpool's colors match the Senators uniforms already. A match made in heaven. Wade Wilson is Canadian, maybe his birthplace is ret-conned to being Ottawa. Who knows?

The sale probably won't close this week though, so here are five other things I'm looking forward to:

Eichel Night in Buffalo, Round 2

When Jack Eichel returned to Buffalo for the first time as a member of the Vegas Golden Knights last season, we got one of the most memorable quotes of the season. Following a loss for his new team, Eichel commented how loud the building was during his return, where he was mercilessly booed every time he touched the puck: "That's about the loudest I've heard this place ever. It only took seven years and me leaving for them to get into the game."

Bring on the fireworks for Round 2 on Thursday (7 p.m. ET, ESPN+ and Hulu). We always look for reasons to watch games as hockey fans, and it's not too difficult to get amped for a game like this. A star player has a rocky exit with a franchise, gets traded, a year later both teams seem better off (a fairly rare win-win kind of trade given the circumstances) and now they are on a collision course.

I'm curious to see how long the Eichel hatred will last in Buffalo. Or maybe, Sabres fans are saying "thank you" because Alex Tuch is the ultimate Sabres player and probable future captain of the organization he grew up loving; Peyton Krebs, who also came over in the trade, is no slouch either.

As for the visitors, the Golden Knights are battling atop the NHL standings. Jack Eichel is healthy and thriving, with 14 points in 13 games and a plus-10 rating. Their reverse retro jerseys glow in the dark. They are more than fine, and will hope to get another W.

The Golden Knights' week in general

Vegas vs Buffalo deserves its own entry, but I'm curious about the Golden Knights in general this week because they have a couple interesting matchups.

On Tuesday they are in Toronto to play the Maple Leafs, who just defeated the juggernaut Boston Bruins 2-1 at home. The Leafs aren't where they were hoping, goaltending is certainly an area of concern with injuries piling up, but they were able to hold off one of the two best teams in the league on Saturday and now they host the other on Tuesday.

The game against Toronto will be an interesting test to see if Vegas continues their incredible run to start the season, or if the Leafs can dispatch the two best teams in the NHL days apart. Then it's the Buffalo game and all the hype surrounding it, followed by a palate cleanser at home against a St. Louis Blues team that find themselves currently in the Western conference basement.

The Golden Knights will certainly have many eyes on them this week.

The Kraken's week in general

The Seattle Kraken sit second in the Pacific Division currently. Given their tough first season, and expectations coming into this season, not too many people were penciling them in for a playoff spot.

But, Seattle is 5-1-1 against playoff teams from last season so far this season, including a 3-2 win over the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche.

Jaden Schwartz leads the team with 10 points, while rookie (and Calder Trophy favorite) Matty Beniers has nine. Goaltender Martin Jones has come up clutch for the Kraken, riding a 6-3-0 record.

The Kraken face a Nashville Predators team looking to turn its fortunes around on Tuesday, then Friday they meet a Minnesota Wild team they just shut out (10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ and Hulu). Finally, they'll take on a surprisingly good Winnipeg Jets squad on Sunday. Can Seattle keep the momentum going?

Watching the Sabres play in general

This is not a phrase a non-Sabres fan might have said last year ... or the year before that ... or even for the last decade. It's been tough for Buffalo, a terrific hockey city.

But there is so much to enjoy about the Sabres this season as a hockey fan.

Tage Thompson is fourth in NHL scoring going back to this past February. The gigantic forward has seemingly been unlocked under coach Don Granato, and is making absolutely beautiful plays you wouldn't expect from a player his size. Speaking of unlocked, 2018 No. 1 overall pick Rasmus Dahlin was playing like a man possessed before the recent upper-body injury. He started the season with a five-game goal streak, and has 15 points in 11 games.

Another No. 1 overall pick (2020), Owen Power looks to be contributing both defensively and offensively, and logged 28 minutes of ice time against Tampa Bay on Saturday. Alex Tuch is the heartbeat of the team, and his linemate J.J. Peterka is blossoming. Victor Olofsson has nine goals in his first 11 games; only six other Sabres players have accomplished that, a list that includes Pat LaFontaine, Chris Drury and Danny Briere.

Buffalo plays the two best teams in the NHL this week, facing Eichel's Golden Knights on Thursday then the Bruins on Saturday. That will be a great test as to where exactly this team is.

Jesper Bratt leveling up

Sadly, the point parade ended at 11 games, but Bratt was responsible for the longest point streak to begin the NHL season. Partly due to Bratt's leveling up, the Devils are fighting for the top of the Metropolitan Division.

Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier both have 12 points, Miles Wood is finding his groove with five goals, but Bratt is leading the way and is often the most captivating player on the ice on either team during Devils games. The way he handles the puck, creates space, and deceives opponents make New Jersey games a must-watch.

Bratt certainly has something to prove; he signed a one year, $5.45 million deal before the season started, to avoid arbitration. Contract-year players do sometimes see a bump in production (David Pastrnak is another example this season); that extra motivation is certainly palpable ahead of Bratt's restricted free agency next summer.