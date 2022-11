Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is currently chasing down career NHL goal No. 800. After starting the 2022-23 season at 780, he has scored eight goals thus far.

Ovi is third on the all-time NHL goals list, behind Wayne Gretzky (894) and Gordie Howe (801). The next highest active player on the list is Sidney Crosby, at No. 37 with 523 goals. With his 787th goal, Ovechkin set the record for most goals scored with the same franchise.

Follow along here as Ovi scores his way up the record books, including a schedule of upcoming games and highlight videos of goals No. 787 and beyond.

Upcoming schedule | Goal videos

The NHL's top 10 in career goals

1. Wayne Gretzky (894)

2. Gordie Howe (801)

3. Alex Ovechkin (788)

4. Jaromir Jagr (766)

5. Brett Hull (741)

6. Marcel Dionne (731)

7. Phil Esposito (717)

8. Mike Gartner (708)

9. Mark Messier (694)

10. Steve Yzerman (692)

Highlights

Goal No. 788

Ovechkin scored at 14:36 of the second period in a 5-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Nov. 7, a power-play goal assisted by Erik Gustafsson and Evgeny Kuznetsov:

play 0:32 Alex Ovechkin scores on the power play for Capitals Alex Ovechkin scores on the power play for Capitals

Goal No. 787

With his goal at 8:55 of the second period -- a power-play tally assisted by Trevor van Riemsdyk and Anthony Mantha -- Ovechkin broke Gordie Howe's record for most goals scored by a player with a single franchise:

play 0:53 Ovi rips in 787th goal to break Howe's record with one team Alex Ovechkin scores his 787th career goal to break Gordie Howe's record of most goals with one team.

Upcoming schedule

Note: All games not on ESPN, TNT or NHL Network are available via NHL Power Play, which is included in an ESPN+ subscription (local blackout restrictions apply).

Nov. 9: vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

7:30 ET | TNT

Nov. 11: vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

7 ET | NHL Network

Nov. 13: at Tampa Bay Lightning

7 ET | ESPN

Nov. 15: at Florida Panthers

7 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

Nov. 17: at St. Louis Blues

8 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

Nov. 19: vs. Colorado Avalanche

7 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

Nov. 23: vs. Philadelphia Flyers

7:30 ET | TNT

Nov. 25: vs. Calgary Flames

2 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

Nov. 26: at New Jersey Devils

7 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

Nov. 29: at Vancouver Canucks

10 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

Dec. 1: at Seattle Kraken

10 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

Dec. 3: at Calgary Flames

10 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

Dec. 5: at Edmonton Oilers

8:30 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

Dec. 7: at Philadelphia Flyers

7:30 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

Dec. 9: vs. Seattle Kraken

7 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

Dec. 11: at Winnipeg Jets

7 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

Dec. 13: at Chicago Blackhawks

8:30 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

Dec. 15: vs. Dallas Stars

7 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

Dec. 17: vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

7 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

Dec. 19: vs. Detroit Red Wings

7 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

Dec. 22: at Ottawa Senators

7 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

Dec. 23: vs. Winnipeg Jets

7 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

Dec. 27: at New York Rangers

7 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

Dec. 29: vs. Ottawa Senators

7 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

Dec. 31: vs. Montreal Canadiens

4 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

Jan. 3: vs. Buffalo Sabres

7 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

Jan. 5: at Columbus Blue Jackets

7 ET | ESPN

Jan. 6: vs. Nashville Predators

7 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

Jan. 8: vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

5 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

Jan. 11: at Philadelphia Flyers

7:30 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

Jan. 14: vs. Philadelphia Flyers

7 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

Jan. 16: at New York Islanders

7:30 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

Jan. 17: vs. Minnesota Wild

7 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

Jan. 19: at Arizona Coyotes

9 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

Jan. 21: at Vegas Golden Knights

10 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

Jan. 24: at Colorado Avalanche

9 ET | ESPN+, Hulu

Jan. 26: vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

7 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

Jan. 29: at Toronto Maple Leafs

5 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

Jan. 31: at Columbus Blue Jackets

7 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+