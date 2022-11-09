Montreal Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky was suspended for two games by the NHL Wednesday.

Slafkovsky, 18, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NHL draft, was penalized for a boarding infraction on Detroit Red Wings forward Matt Luff in Montreal's 3-2 shootout victory on Tuesday night.

Slafkovsky was handed a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct after the infraction, ending his night early. He finished with 13 shifts, one shot on net and 10:33 time on the ice in the win.

In speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Detroit coach Derek Lalonde said that Luff, 25, will undergo wrist surgery that will cause him to miss 10-12 weeks. After the loss the night before, Lalonde noted that Luff was "seriously injured" on the hit.

"As far as the hit, the right call was made. It's unfortunate," Lalonde said. "It's the exact hit you want to try to avoid, because of exactly what happened. A player got seriously injured. It is what it is. The right call was made. And we move on."

Slafkovsky has three goals in his rookie season. Luff has one in his fourth.