Legendary goaltender Martin Brodeur has been hired by the New Jersey Devils as executive vice president of hockey operations.

The Devils announced Thursday that Brodeur has agreed to a multiyear contract extension to remain with the organization.

The move allows Brodeur to focus solely on the hockey operations side in New Jersey. His duties will include personnel decisions, player recruitment, scouting and overseeing the team's goaltending development department.

Brodeur, 50, had been working in business development with the Devils since 2018, and general manager Tom Fitzgerald brought the Hall of Fame netminder on as an adviser to the hockey operations department in 2020.

"Marty has been a tremendous resource to me with his experience, input, foresight, and relationships throughout the hockey world," Fitzgerald said in a statement. "It makes sense to formalize and give clarity to his roles and responsibilities within the organization. I am excited that he has committed to staying with us, as we all work to continue to return New Jersey to the levels of success that Marty reached here as a player."

Brodeur played 21 of his 22 NHL seasons with the Devils and led them to three Stanley Cup championships. He is the NHL leader in more than a dozen categories, including regular-season wins (691) and shutouts (125), and won the Vezina Trophy as the league's top goaltender four times before retiring in 2015.