Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine will miss 3-4 weeks with a sprained ankle, the team announced Monday.

Laine was hurt during Columbus' game against the New York Islanders on Saturday. The winger logged over 22 minutes and finished his night even after a tough third-period collision with teammate Cole Sillinger. Both Laine and Sillinger said after the game that they were fine. Reporters later spotted Laine limping while exiting the arena.

This is Laine's second extended absence already this season. He previously missed six games with an elbow injury suffered in Columbus' home opener and has suited up in only eight games to date, with two goals and four points.

Laine had trouble staying healthy last year as well, sitting out 26 games with two different injuries. He now joins a long list of Columbus players on the sideline, including Zach Werenski (out for the season with a shoulder issue), Adam Boqvist (broken foot), Nick Blankenburg (fractured ankle), Jakub Voracek (upper body) and Sean Kuraly (upper body).

The Blue Jackets (4-9-1) next face Philadelphia on Tuesday.